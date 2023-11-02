Man Utd 0-3 Newcastle: Holders dumped out of Carabao Cup as pressure builds on Erik ten Hag

Holders Man Utd were dumped out of the Carabao Cup at the fourth round after a humbling 3-0 defeat to a weakened Newcastle side at Old Trafford to pile the pressure on Erik ten Hag. In a repeat of last season's final, out-of-form Man Utd were given hope this could be a chance to redeem themselves after Sunday's dismal Manchester derby defeat with Eddie Howe naming a Newcastle team that included five full-backs and no recognised striker.

Hall struck a sweetly hit volley into the bottom corner after Harry Maguire's clearance reached him at the edge of the box, leaving Andre Onana with no chance. Amrabat and Wan-Bissaka were brought on for Casemiro and Diogo Dalot at half-time which produced a response from United. The hope was short-lived though as Amrabat was dispossessed in his own half before Willock powered in Newcastle's third on the hour with a wonderful strike.

