Man Utd 0-3 Man City: Gary Neville claims even the Class of 92 would struggle in this Old Trafford environment

Gary Neville has sympathy with the situation the current Manchester United players are in, saying even the 'Class of 92' would have struggled in the 'cultural toxicity' that exists at the club. United were humbled 3-0 by local rivals Man City in the Manchester derby, to leave Erik ten Hag's side with five losses from their opening 10 Premier League matches and 11 points behind the top-flight summit.

What we have to dispute is why they keep failing at this football club. Answer that question. 'It's not because of one player, or their ability. They can all take the responsibility, the medicine and say: 'I didn't achieve what I wanted to achieve'. But it's about cultural failure, and that's it.

