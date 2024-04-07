Man United vs Liverpool: Premier League Live

Man United take on Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday and we'll bring you live updates from the game in this blog. Manchester United face Liverpool in the Premier League today as they look to bounce back from their late collapse against Chelsea on Thursday night. It's now one win in five Premier League games for United, with qualification for next season's Champions League looking more and more unlikely.

United will hope a win against fierce rivals Liverpool can spark a late charge for a Champions League spot. United beat Liverpool 4-3 in the FA Cup quarter-final three weeks ago and another victory over the Merseysiders would be the perfect tonic after a chastening night in West London. Evans was substituted on for Varane at half-time and was unusually brought off not long into the second half. He went straight down the tunnel and is a major doubt, so it looks highly likely that Harry Maguire and Willy Kambwala will start together in central defence. The intensity that was seen in the opening 10 minutes has returned. This game has exploded into life again and it's hugely entertaining, with chances at both ends. Rashford comes close to scoring and suddenly Liverpool are crumbling. As I type that, they break forward and fashion a golden opportunity, only for Nunez to make the wrong decision and waste the chance. They had to score that and Klopp will be raging with their wastefulness. United are like Livia Soprano: always with the drama

