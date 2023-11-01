Man United midfielder suspended for potential Carabao Cup quarter-final

Manchester United midfielder Hannibal Mejbri will miss a potential Carabao Cup quarter-final after picking up an early booking in the last 16 tie with Newcastle United.

The combative midfielder was handed a start by Erik ten Hag in the Old Trafford contest as the Reds boss made seven changes from the team beaten by Manchester City in the derby over the weekend. Hannibal started the win over Crystal Palace in the last round and was cautioned in that tie.

Within 15 minutes of Wednesday night's match with the Magpies, Hannibal was in the book for a shove and was perhaps fortunate to escape a second yellow card for a late challenge shortly after. Carabao Cup rules state that any player who picks up two cautions is suspended for the following match in the competition, meaning Hannibal will not be able to play in any last eight match should United progress. headtopics.com

The suspension does not apply to the Premier League so Hannibal will be available to Ten Hag for the weekend trip to Fulham. The Tunisia international is no stranger to cards having now picked up three in just five United outings this season. He was also booked 11 times during a loan spell with Birmingham City in the Championship last season.

And former United defender Gary Neville felt the combative midfielder was fortunate to escape a second caution against Newcastle. Speaking on Sky Sports, Neville said: "He should be off, he has trod on his ankle. He has got to be careful, to say the least. He is lucky the referee has let him off, purely because he doesn't want to send him off." headtopics.com

