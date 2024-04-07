Man United Fans Upset with Defending in Draw Against Liverpool

Man United supporters were furious after Liverpool 's Luis Diaz scored the opening goal in the Premier League clash at Old Trafford . Despite goals from Bruno Fernandes and Kobbie Mainoo , the match ended in a 2-2 draw after Mohamed Salah 's penalty.

Man United fans criticized the defending and called for changes in the set-piece staff.

Man United Liverpool Luis Diaz Premier League Old Trafford Bruno Fernandes Kobbie Mainoo Mohamed Salah Defending Set-Piece Staff

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



footyinsider247 / 🏆 53. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Fans think they know X-rated message Scott McTominay shouted at Liverpool fans after Manchester United...Fans think they know x-rated message Scott McTominay shouted at Liverpool fans after Manchester United's late extra-time winner in FA Cup

Source: talkSPORT - 🏆 91. / 53 Read more »

Ten Hag has one message for Man United fans ahead of Liverpool FA Cup tieMan Utd were victorious in their previous home game against Liverpool in Ten Hag's first ever win.

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Man United fans tear into Marcus Rashford after what they saw him do against LiverpoolThe inside track on the football stories that matter

Source: footyinsider247 - 🏆 53. / 63 Read more »

When Man United vs Newcastle United and Sheffield United games could be playedProgress in the FA Cup for Man Utd this season has meant a couple of Premier League fixtures need to be rescheduled

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Ten Hag looked a different man vs Liverpool - and it's just what Man United needMan United's hierarchy could do more harm than good relieving Erik ten Hag of his duties, according to former goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel.

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Man City fans making daft Man United comparisons only hurt themselvesManchester City season ticket prices have gone up but it is still cheaper to watch a game at the Etihad than it is Old Trafford. So what?

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »