Man United defeat to Newcastle exposed a problem years in the making

Manchester United were dumped out of the Carabao Cup after a humiliating home defeat to Newcastle on Wednesday night to pile more pressure on Erik ten Hag.

The defeat marked the eighth time United have lost in all competitions already this season, with five of those coming at home.MATCH REACTION: Players' reactions sum up mess at UnitedUnited can't use their unfortunate injury record as the only reason they have been so poor this season, though it has certainly been a factor in it.

Wan-Bissaka made an immediate impact at the start of the second half, but Casemiro only lasted until then after what was another hugely disappointing display in a poor season so far. On the flip side, the more players that return from injury, the less excuse there is for failing to win matches either. More choice means less room to hide.It's the first week of November, and it already feels like the season could be over for United. The Carabao Cup was never going to be enough to save the campaign, but it was certainly their best chance of any silverware this campaign. headtopics.com

United's hopes of winning the FA Cup already look remote and even if they did, Louis van Gaal is evidence that winning it is not enough to save a season. Or a manager's job.It was no surprise to see Bruno Fernandes on the bench last night, but it was interesting to note that Casemiro wore the armband ahead of Harry Maguire in his absence.

Maguire lifted the Carabao Cup in unison with the new club captain when they defeated Newcastle in February; now he is firmly fourth-choice at best in the captaincy pecking order after Victor Lindelof took it following the half-time changes. headtopics.com

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: MENnewsdesk »

Hojlund sends four-word apology message to Man United fansMan United were beaten 3-0 by Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night Read more ⮕

Carabao Cup quarter-final draw in full after Manchester United dumped out by NewcastleMan United are out after losing 3-0 to Newcastle United. Read more ⮕

Major official Newcastle United injury update on Tuesday – Ahead of Manchester United matchAhead of Manchester United match - Major official Newcastle United injury update on Tuesday Read more ⮕

Eddie Howe Manchester United press conference – Newcastle United boss facing up to the challenge(s)Newcastle United boss facing up to the challenge(s) - Eddie Howe Manchester United press conference Read more ⮕

Predicted Newcastle United team v Manchester UnitedFive changes - Predicted Newcastle United team v Manchester United Read more ⮕

Newcastle United and Manchester United set to clash in Carabao CupNewcastle United and Manchester United face off in the last 16 of the Carabao Cup, with tensions running high between the two teams. Read more ⮕