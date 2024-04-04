Man tries to avoid child support by swapping DNA sample

A man tried to avoid paying child support for a baby he didn't want by getting a friend to provide a DNA sample in his place, a court heard. William Boswarva, 29, found out a woman he'd had a one-night stand with was pregnant after seeing a post on Instagram. He allegedly told her to 'get rid' of the child because 'he didn't even know her second name.

' Boswarva told Liverpool Crown Court that the woman said she was 90 per cent sure the baby's father was her ex-boyfriend and urged Boswarva not to tell anyone about their liaison. But months later he received a demand for cash from the Child Support Agency, which suggested the child was his

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

'It's not Jeremy Kyle': Man accused of 'faking DNA test'William Boswarva allegedly tried to pressure the woman into having an abortion before cutting off communication

Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »

William Saliba a 'giant' as Arsenal shut out Man City, Liverpool come back to win againThe Sky Sports football writers analyse Sunday's matches in the Premier League as Liverpool overcome Brighton and Arsenal shut out Man City.

Source: SkySportsNews - 🏆 60. / 63 Read more »

William Saliba a 'giant' as Arsenal shut out Man City, Liverpool come back to win againThe Sky Sports football writers analyse Sunday's matches in the Premier League as Liverpool overcome Brighton and Arsenal shut out Man City.

Source: SkySportsNews - 🏆 60. / 63 Read more »

Kalvin Phillips told to avoid Leeds United return as ex-Man City man explains transfer verdictKalvin Phillips has been linked with a return to Leeds United this summer following his struggle for form with Man City and West Ham United

Source: LeedsNews - 🏆 48. / 63 Read more »

Man Utd 'assessing' Gareth Southgate as potential Erik ten Hag replacement as three-man shortlist revealedEngland manager Gareth Southgate has been named as a potential successor to Erik ten Hag.

Source: sportbible - 🏆 89. / 53 Read more »

Meet the man tasked with leading Man City into the futureMEN Sport sat down with Manchester City's new Academy Director Thomas Krucken to discuss his vision for the club's young players in an exclusive interview.

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »