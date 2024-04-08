Man suffers broken jaw, cheek and eye socket after attack at his home

A man suffered a broken jaw , cheek and eye socket after two men knocked on his door. Merseyside Police received a call a man was seriously injured at an address on Stanley Close in Seacombe on Monday, March 25 at around 4.20pm. It was reported the 68-year-old answered his door before being viciously attacked by two men. The victim was taken to hospital with a broken jaw , cheek bone and eye socket as a result of the attack. No items were stolen during the burglary, police said.
A spokesperson for Merseyside Police said enquiries are ongoing to identify the two men and police are asking for anyone with information to come forward. One of the suspects was described as wearing a dark coloured zip up jacket, with a white L on the chest panel and was wearing his hood up. He wore black trousers with grey trainers, had a short beard and stubble and looked to be aged between 25 and 35 years old. The other suspect was described as wearing a dark-coloured panelled jacket with his hood up. He also wore black The North Face gloves and black trousers with dark-coloured trainers. He was of average height and medium build. Detective Inspector Andrew Schofield said: "This was a terrifying and violent attack on a man who was left inside his home with several injuries.
Man Broken Jaw Cheek Eye Socket Attack Home Burglary Police Investigation
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »
Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »
Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »
Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »
Source: NECN - 🏆 20. / 71 Read more »
Source: LeedsNews - 🏆 48. / 63 Read more »