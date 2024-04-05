Man Stabs Wife to Death and Cuts Her Body into 200 Pieces

An "evil monster" stabbed his wife to death then cut up her body into more than 200 pieces, a court has heard. The remains of 26-year-old Holly Bramley (née Metson) were discovered in the River Witham in Lincolnshire in early 2023. Nicholas Metson, 28, initially denied the killing but later pleaded guilty to murder at Lincoln Crown Court in February. Metson, who is due to be sentenced next week, could face life for his wife's murder.
The court also heard he paid his friend to dispose of his wife's remains after they were kept hidden for nearly a week in their flat. Prosecutor Gordon Aspden KC told the judge officers were called to the couple's flat on 24 March 2023 because of a concern for Ms Bramley's welfare. The next day officers visited the address and noticed a strong smell of ammonia and bleach, bloodstained sheets in the bathtub and a towel on the kitchen floor. There was also evidence of recent redecoration and cleaning
Murder Stabbing Dismemberment Guilty Plea Body Parts Disposal Crime
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: Glasgow_Live - 🏆 4. / 97 Read more »
Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »
Man cuts wife's body into 200 pieces and pays friend to dump remains in riverNicholas Metson stabbed his wife to death and then cut her body up before getting a friend to help dump her remains in a river.
Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »
Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »
Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »
Source: LBCNews - 🏆 75. / 59 Read more »