Man Stabs Wife to Death and Cuts Her Body into 200 Pieces

An "evil monster" stabbed his wife to death then cut up her body into more than 200 pieces, a court has heard. The remains of 26-year-old Holly Bramley (née Metson) were discovered in the River Witham in Lincolnshire in early 2023. Nicholas Metson, 28, initially denied the killing but later pleaded guilty to murder at Lincoln Crown Court in February. Metson, who is due to be sentenced next week, could face life for his wife's murder.

The court also heard he paid his friend to dispose of his wife's remains after they were kept hidden for nearly a week in their flat. Prosecutor Gordon Aspden KC told the judge officers were called to the couple's flat on 24 March 2023 because of a concern for Ms Bramley's welfare. The next day officers visited the address and noticed a strong smell of ammonia and bleach, bloodstained sheets in the bathtub and a towel on the kitchen floor. There was also evidence of recent redecoration and cleaning

Murder Stabbing Dismemberment Guilty Plea Body Parts Disposal Crime

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



LBCNews / 🏆 75. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Remembering the Glasgow man who founded homeless charities still doing vital work 200 years onIn the 40 short years of David Naismith's life, he had a profound impact on Glasgow that continues to this day, having founded homeless charities Glasgow City Mission and Right There.

Source: Glasgow_Live - 🏆 4. / 97 Read more »

Scots man to walk 200 miles to Inverness after lockdown inspired new hobbyDave McKellar will leave his house in Glasgow on May 13 with the goal of finishing the almost 200 mile journey in just 10 days.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Man cuts wife's body into 200 pieces and pays friend to dump remains in riverNicholas Metson stabbed his wife to death and then cut her body up before getting a friend to help dump her remains in a river.

Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »

Chilling recordings caught by Alexa after man stabs wife to deathStarting this Saturday, March 16th, new Quest Red and Discovery+ show Deadliest Families will reveal how Alexa unravelled the mystery behind a husband's murder of his wife.

Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »

Chilling recordings caught by Alexa after man stabs wife to deathStarting this Saturday, March 16th, new Quest Red and Discovery+ show Deadliest Families will reveal how Alexa unravelled the mystery behind a husband's murder of his wife.

Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »

Children as young as 10 arrested for rough sleeping with police using 200-year-old lawAlarm bells have been sounded over figures that show children as young as 10 are being arrested for rough sleeping.

Source: LBCNews - 🏆 75. / 59 Read more »