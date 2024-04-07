Man Stabbed to Death Outside Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

A man has been stabbed to death outside Tottenham Hotspur Stadium ahead of the team's clash with Nottingham Forest . Emergency services raced to Northumberland Park in the early hours of Sunday morning. Paramedics attended and a man was found with multiple stab injuries. CPR was administered, however, despite their efforts, the man was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say no arrests have yet been made.
Officers are, however, understood to know the victim and are working on informing his next of kin. As reported in our sister title, the Mirror, Sunday night's game is due to go ahead but the north end of Worcester Avenue and the whole of Northumberland Park Road will remain closed throughout. Spurs' statement was issued just over four hours before kick-off, scheduled for 6pm, and read: "Following an incident in which an individual has lost their life, we are doing everything to accommodate the ongoing police investigation, which is of the utmost importance. "As things stand, this afternoon's Premier League fixture against Nottingham Forest will go-ahead as scheduled, however the north end of Worcester Avenue and the whole of Northumberland Park Road will remain closed throughout. We shall update supporters as and when we can, and ask for fans to be patient and allow extra travel time. Our thoughts are with the victim’s family and all those affected." Chief Inspector Stephen Johnston-Keay said: “Our thoughts are with the man who has tragically lost his lif
Murder probe after stabbing near Tottenham Hotspur StadiumSunday evening's Premier League match at the stadium will go ahead, the club said.
Murder probe after stabbing near Tottenham Hotspur StadiumSunday evening’s Premier League match at the stadium will go ahead, the club said.
