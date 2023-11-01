Man stabbed in 'cowardly' attack at petrol station

A knifeman stabbed a man in the back in a "cowardly" attack at a petrol station in Nottinghamshire. William Tynch, 21, silently walked up behind his victim and plunged the blade into his back at Rosemary Street Service Station in Mansfield on August 13.

The 32-year-old victim had been arguing with an associate of Tynch, and at one stage pushed the associate to the ground after being repeatedly harassed. However, the heated situation seemed to be resolved before Tynch, who stood in the background during the argument, launched the surprise attack.

The stabbing caused injuries that required hospital treatment but were not ultimately life-altering. Following the assault, Tynch immediately ran away from the scene, but was later tracked down to a property in Rosemary Street, where he was quickly identified by the distinctive tattoos on his face.The knife he used in the attack was also discovered by officers following a search around the entrance of the address. headtopics.com

Appearing at Nottingham Crown Court on Tuesday, October 31, he was sentenced to three years and four months in prison for the stabbing and an additional 146 days for carrying the knife. Detective constable Bethany Sumner, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Tynch’s actions that night were cowardly in the extreme and left his victim in hospital with injuries that thankfully weren’t far more serious.

“He must have known how much harm he could cause by deciding to use the weapon he was carrying, but he still went ahead and did it anyway."

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: nottslive »

Woman dies in hospital after police find her injured inside home Nottinghamshire Police say a man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder Read more ⮕

Statement as emergency services called to crash over Notts borderA Nottinghamshire man was charged with drink driving Read more ⮕

Large Haul of Antique Silver Stolen from Nottinghamshire MuseumA large haul of antique silver has been stolen from the Royal Lancers & Nottinghamshire Yeomanry Museum at Thoresby Park. The stolen items include a distinctive parcel and gilt rosewater dish, statuettes of mounted soldiers, and a cavalry trumpet. Read more ⮕

New Florist Opens in Nottinghamshire TownMelissa Sheppard, a florist with 13 years of experience, has opened Everlong Flowers in Netherfield. Despite the challenges of Storm Babet on opening day, Melissa is excited to finally have her own shop and has received support from the local community. Read more ⮕

Ticket Offices at Railway Stations in Nottinghamshire to Remain OpenTicket offices at railway stations across Nottinghamshire will be remaining open, as national plans to close the offices have been scrapped. The scrapped plan had set out to close over 970 ticket counters in England, but after months of campaigning from various individuals and groups across the country the offices will remain open. The elderly, vulnerable and disabled were expected to be most impacted if the ticket offices closed. Read more ⮕

Swan Rescued from M1 by Nottinghamshire Police Nottinghamshire Police came to the rescue when a swan was found on the M1. The swan was safely transported back to a nature reserve in a police car. This incident follows another where officers helped a cygnet in Bath city centre. Read more ⮕