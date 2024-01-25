Man Speaks Out About Near-Death Experience in Crash Caused by Accused Killer

For the first time, a man is speaking publicly about nearly losing his life in a horrific crash in Keene, New Hampshire, in 2009. The driver who hit him is the same person now accused of killing a Waltham police officer and National Grid worker last December. The NBC10 Investigators are taking a closer look at Peter Simon’s long history of violence and struggles with severe mental illness.

Nearing retirement, the school principal was riding in the right front passenger seat of a transit bus on that August day, accompanying a colleague who was getting his commercial driver’s license.“I heard the driver say, ‘Eddie, look at this guy.’ And by the time I looked up, he was in my lap. He just hit us head-on. Bang!” Heywood described. “Nothing has been the same since.”The driver of the truck, Peter Simon, had been trying to escape police, who fired several shots at him as he sped through a crowded shopping cente





NECN » / 🏆 20. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Garnacho inspires Man Utd responseAlejandro Garnacho inspires a special comeback for Man Utd after a poor defeat to West Ham and a goal drought from the forwards.

Source: SkySports - 🏆 58. / 63 Read more »

Man sentenced for attempted sexual assault on woman in BelfastA 32-year old man, Mateusz Psujek, has been sentenced to 14 months in jail for attempting to sexually assault a woman in Belfast. Psujek, who has a history of similar offenses, will also spend an additional 18 months on licence after his release. The incident occurred in October 2022 when Psujek approached the woman on the Ravenhill Road and tried to assault her.

Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »

Old Man Mountain Axle Pack: More Accessory Mounts for Mastodon Fat Bike ForkThe Old Man Mountain (OMM) Axle Pack is now available to buy, allowing for more accessory mounts on a Mastodon fat bike fork. The pack easily bolts directly to the end of the axle, providing a strong and secure off-road-rated setup. It has a weight capacity of 5kg/11lb per side, more than traditional eyelet mounting. The pack offers two position options for mounting cages or other accessories. Users can carry various items such as water bottles, tools, tents, and sleeping bags. The pack has been tested with a weight of 1.6kg per side.

Source: bikerumor - 🏆 65. / 61 Read more »

Man's Journey Walking Around the UKA man shares his experience of walking around the UK and how it changed his life.

Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »

Man dies following assault in ManchesterA murder investigation is underway following the death of a 30-year-old man who was assaulted in a traffic light 'altercation' on Kingsway, in Parrs Wood, Didsbury.

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Man seriously injured in dog attack in Tinto View areaA man was seriously injured in a dog attack involving a large bulldog-type dog in the Tinto View area. Another man was also injured in a separate incident. Eyewitnesses described the scene as brutal.

Source: BBCWestScot - 🏆 85. / 53 Read more »