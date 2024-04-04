Man shot dead in West London was previously jailed for dismembering jazz musician

A 21-year-old man who was shot dead on an upmarket West London street was jailed in 2019 for his part in dismembering a jazz musician, MailOnline can reveal. Police and ambulance crews were called to Comeragh Road in west Kensington on Easter Monday, just after 10pm. The man - now named by police as Janayo Lucima - was found with gunshot wounds and treated by paramedics but died at the scene. The investigation into Monday's 'horrific' incident continues and no arrests have been made.

MailOnline can reveal that when he was 19, Lucima was convicted of helping to cover up the murder of 'brilliant' jazz trumpeter William Algar by buying bleach and J-cloths and running errands. Days later, drug-dealer Ebrima Cham, 35, nicknamed the 'Brim Reaper', was also killed in a frenzied attack at a flat in Hounslow, west Londo

