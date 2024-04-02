Man shot dead in West London

The Metropolitan Police have launched a murder investigation after a man was shot dead in West London on Easter Monday. Officers responded to a reported disturbance at a residential address in Comeragh Road, West Kensington, at 10.

17pm on Monday. A 21-year-old man was treated for a gunshot wound by paramedics at the scene, but sadly died just before 11pm. They have not made any arrests yet.

