Man shot dead in west London

Police are hunting for a gunman after a 21-year-old man was shot dead in west London. Police and ambulances were called to Comeragh Road in West Kensington last night just after 10pm. A man was found with gunshot wounds and was treated by medics but he died at the scene. The victim's next of kin have been notified and are being supported by specialist officers and a post-mortem examination will be scheduled in due course, the Met said.

Detective Chief Inspector Brian Howie leading the investigation said: ‘”I am saddened to confirm that another young man has lost his life to violence on the streets of our capital. “This incident took place at a busy time of the evening when many people will have been going out, coming home or driving through Comeragh Road, Barton Road or Palliser Road. “I am keen to hear from anyone who was in the area in the half an hour period from 22:13hr

