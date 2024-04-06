Man Sets Bernie Sanders' Office on Fire in Vermont

Police are searching for a man who allegedly set Senator Bernie Sanders ' office on fire in Vermont . A man entered the building and sprayed an accelerant on Sanders' office door on Friday morning. He then set it on fire and fled, according to police. A 'significant fire engulfed the door and part of the vestibule, impeding the of staff members who were working in the office and endangering their lives,' according to Burlington Police.

The third-floor offices of Sanders and those nearby were evacuated. There were no reported injuries and the building's sprinkler system largely extinguished the fire, according to police. The Burlington Fire Marshal's office, Burlington Police Department and Vermont State Police are conducting a joint investigation

Bernie Sanders Office Fire Vermont Investigation Evacuation

