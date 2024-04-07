Man Set to Complete Historic Run Across Africa

A man named Russ Cook is about to complete his challenge of running the length of Africa , covering 16 countries and taking over 19 million steps. Despite facing visa issues, health problems, and even an armed robbery, Cook is determined to become the first person to achieve this feat. He started his journey on April 22, 2023, from South Africa 's southernmost point and is expected to reach Tunisia's northernmost point on April 7.

This incredible accomplishment is equivalent to running approximately 376 marathons

Russ Cook Africa Running Marathon Challenge

