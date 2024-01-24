Man seriously injured in dog attack in Tinto View area

Officers went to the Tinto View area at about 17:00 on Tuesday to deal with the "dangerously out-of-control" animal. One man was taken to hospital with serious injuries following the incident involving a "large bulldog-type dog", but it is not yet known if it was an XL Bully.One eyewitness described the scene as "brutal". A second man was also injured by the dog on Loudon Hill Avenue shortly beforehand and was taken to Hairmyres Hospital, East Kilbride, for treatment for minor injuries.

He was walking to the shops when the dog made an unprovoked attack on him. The man has now returned home after hospital treatment.He told BBC Scotland News: "There was a commotion outside - the dog was barking and growling and the two guys were screaming."Eventually they got the dog off him but then the dog turned on his owner and grabbed hold of him and just didn't let go. It was pretty brutal."Mr Pace, who does not believe the animal was an XL Bully, said he had previously seen the dog with its owner in passing but it "seemed quiet enough





