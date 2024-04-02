Man seriously injured after 'stabbing' on Scots street

A man has been left seriously injured after being 'stabbed' on a Scots street on Easter Sunday. Emergency crews raced to the incident on Aitken Street in Airdrie after receiving reports of an assault at 6pm on Sunday, March 31. Paramedics attended and a 60-year-old man was found seriously injured. He was rushed to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow for treatment. He has since been discharged. Medics described his injuries as serious but not life-threatening.

Police say inquiries into the street attack remain ongoing. Images from the scene show an ambulance and multiple cop vehicles in attendance. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 6pm on Sunday, 31 March, 2024, police were called to the Aitken Street area of Airdrie, following the serious assault of a 60-year-old man. The man was taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital with serious, but not life-threatening, injuries. "He has since been discharged and enquiries into the incident are ongoing.

