Man seriously injured after brutal attack at Clydebank party

A man was left seriously injured after being brutally attacked at a party in Clydebank . The incident took place inside and outside a flat on Craigielea Road on Sunday, April 7, shortly after 6.30pm. Officers say they were called after a 34-year-old man sustained a serious head wound following a disturbance. Cops believe the man was assaulted whilst within a party and the fight then spilled into a common close and garden.

They are both understood to be Scottish, with one being described as mid-30s, 5ft 10inch in height, had short dark hair, and was wearing an all-grey Adidas tracksuit and black trainers. Detective Sergeant Craig McGarry, Clydebank CID, said: “We believe that the man was assaulted whilst within the party and the fight then spilled into the common close and then garden. “From our enquiries so far, there appear to be two other men involved who are both white Scottish. Only one description has been given and that is one man was mid-30s, 5ft10 in height, had short dark hair and was wearing an all grey Adidas tracksuit and black trainers. “We know that there was a large number of people in the area, some of whom were at the party, so we’d appeal to them to come forward if they have not already been spoke to by police.

Man Injured Attacked Party Clydebank Assault Fight Scottish Description Police

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Glasgow_Times / 🏆 76. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Clydebank man reunited with strangers who saved his lifeA man who was attacked by a gang of youths and left for dead in Clydebank nearly 16 years ago has finally been reunited with the strangers who saved…

Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »

Clydebank man in urgent plea for kidney transplantA BENEFIT gig to help a man find a kidney is set to take place later this year.

Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »

Clydebank ex-councillor told to 'rot in hell' jailed for haul of indecent imagesCraig Edward showed no emotion while being sentenced as the sheriff described the former Clydebank councillor's crime as 'plumbing the depths of depravity and abuse”.

Source: Glasgow_Live - 🏆 4. / 97 Read more »

BBC crime drama to be filmed in Clydebank next weekA popular BBC crime drama is set to be filmed in Clydebank next week.

Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »

More than 120 homes to be built in Clydebank town centrePLANS to build more than 120 new homes in Clydebank have been approved.

Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »

Clydebank community centre up for sale one day after closingA Clydebank community centre has gone up for sale just days after it was closed for good.

Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »