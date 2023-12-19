Man sentenced to 17 years in jail for killing ex-girlfriend and dumping her body

A 'monster' who killed his 'bubbly and lovely' ex-girlfriend in an argument and dumped her body has been sentenced to a minimum of 17 years in jail. Darran Hall, 36, was jailed for killing Sarah Henshaw, 31 and driving her corpse for 20 miles before dumping it in a woodland near the lay-by on the westbound A617 near Chesterfield, Derbyshire. The carpet fitter had attacked Ms Henshaw at her home in Norman Street, Ilkeston, on June 20 - her body was found six days later.

He was found guilty of murder on Friday 15 December after a two-week trial at Derby Crown Court - Hall was sentenced today, via video link, where he appeared to be 'trembling'. The court heard how Ms Henshaw’s neck had bruising 'about the width of a dressing gown cord'. Jury deliberation took three hours before they came to the guilty verdict





