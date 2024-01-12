Man sentenced for attempted sexual assault on woman in Belfast

A 14-month sentence was today (Thursday) imposed upon a 32-year old man who tried to sexually assault a woman walking home from a night out. Mateusz Psujek - who is deemed as posing “a risk to vulnerable single females” - will spend an additional period of 18 months on licence when he is released from jail. From the Albertbridge Road in Belfast, the Polish national admitted approaching a woman in the east of the city in October 2022 and attempting to sexually assault her.

Following his arrest, Psujek confessed to a history of walking round Belfast in the early hours. It also emerged that in September 2019 he was convicted by a court in London of stalking a 15-year old schoolgirl. Belfast Crown Court heard that around 1am on October 21, 2022 the injured party had been on a night out and was walking home when she was approached by Psujek on the Ravenhill Road. He struck up a conversation with her and after crossing the road, Psujek grabbed her by the wrist and began pulling her. She panicked but Psujek proceeded to put his hands around her arm and neck, then her waist





BelfastLive » / 🏆 16. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Klopp not concerned with Man United's troubles ahead of Super Sunday clashLiverpool manager Jurgen Klopp pays little attention to Manchester United's current troubles and believes their previous defeat against Liverpool is of little relevance. Despite other teams exploiting United's weaknesses this season, Klopp remains wary of their upcoming encounter.

Source: SkySports - 🏆 58. / 63 Read more »

Man's Girlfriend Claims to Be Pregnant Despite Never Having SexA man asks for advice after his girlfriend tells him she is pregnant, even though they have never had sex. They live in his parents' house and have agreed not to have sex there due to religious beliefs.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Man sentenced to 17 years in jail for killing ex-girlfriend and dumping her bodyA man has been sentenced to a minimum of 17 years in jail for killing his ex-girlfriend and dumping her body in a woodland. The court heard that the victim's neck had bruising consistent with strangulation. The jury deliberated for three hours before reaching a guilty verdict.

Source: LBCNews - 🏆 75. / 59 Read more »

Ollie Jenks: The Man Behind Paolo PaniniMeet Ollie Jenks, also known as Paolo Panini, the face behind the popular card-breaking channel. With a large following on social media, he takes viewers on a nostalgic journey by opening classic football trading cards and stickers on live streams.

Source: sportbible - 🏆 89. / 53 Read more »

Son of man infected with hepatitis B, C, and HIV speaks out on blood scandalThe son of a man infected with hepatitis B, hepatitis C, and HIV told Andrew Marr how the scandal tore his family apart and urged the government to vote for an amendment to support those given infected blood.

Source: LBC - 🏆 17. / 74 Read more »

87-year-old man brings Christmas magic to his community with handmade displaysFrankie Gervin, an 87-year-old man from Coalisland, has been creating handmade festive displays for over a decade. He works tirelessly to bring joy to his community and the local children with his magical creations.

Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »