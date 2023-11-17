Man searches for relatives of munitions factory explosion victims

A man is searching for the relatives of 13 people who died in an explosion at a munitions factory ahead of a service in south-east London 100 years on. In February 1924, 12 young women and one man were killed when fire ripped through their hut as they dismantled devices on marshes near Slade Green. Services have been held before but Mike Smith, whose aunt Amelia was among the dead, said they were stopped and the names of relatives had since been lost.

British Pathé footage shot in the aftermath of the disaster shows the destruction caused by the explosion. On the morning of 18 February 1924, 20 girls and women and a man had been working in part of the Slade Green Filling Factory, which was run by owner WV Gilbert Ltd on behalf of the government. The group had been breaking down Verey lights - cartridge flares used for signalling and lighting at night - when witnesses reported seeing a bright flash of light and an explosion





