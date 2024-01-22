Man's Journey Walking Around the UK

I’d spent 10 months feeling very, very down, to the point where I hated my life and myself. The self-talk was so bad that I almost considered ending my life three times. A lot of that emotion and depression stemmed from receiving a weeks’ notice to leave Asia – the country I was living and loving.

Imagine having walked 10,000km, being close to finishing your lap of the whole of the UK, and having just walked a marathon across the Isle of Wight – only to reach the port and see that you’ve just missed the ferry home? I had, by that point, done over 10million steps, worn out 18 pairs of shoes, and climbed the height of more than 10 Everest summits – but I’ll never forget seeing that ferry leave. It was deflating, to say the least. But, as I’d come to learn on my adventure walking around the UK, everything happens for a reason. My journey began in July 2020 with a simple message from a friend. When I took those first steps, I knew this journey would change my life





