Man's Gambling Addiction Takes Over His Life

Dan Bateman spent years making large bets on football games, eventually realising it had become a problemAny form of addiction can take on a life of its own and consume a person’s entire being. Dan Bateman, 34, who lives with his mother in Carlisle and works part time at a supermarket, is painfully aware of this.: “From 2003, I’d go to Carlisle United football games and give people £1 to put bets on for me. Eventually, I won my first bet. I won about £18.50.
By this point, Dan would get his wages on a Friday, and they would be gone by Monday. Money for rent and utility bills would all go on gambling. “I made up lies and broke a lot of people’s trust. It made me deceitful. I am ashamed to say it, but my habit made me such a good liar. I was known as a nice guy, so no one questioned me. Gambling turned me into the worst possible version of myself.”disappeared. He was no longer bothered which team won or lost a football match. He just wanted to know if he had won or lost the bet.worsened and he moved out of his flat and back to his family home with his mum in July 2021.
Dan stayed awake all night contemplating his situation and on the morning of 24 April 2023 sat down with his mum down and told her everything. Dan has not gambled since April 2023 and has managed to build up a £2,000 savings pot. For a small monthly fee, he uses Gamban to block access to all gambling sites and adverts, adding he thinks the app and software helped save his life.out of the blue in September last year. Now he’s not gambling, Dan is happily spending money on birthday treats and afternoon tea for his mum.
Gambling Addiction Football Bets Personal Struggle Financial Distress
