Man's Epic Proposal Goes Viral

David recreated their 2022 Lenovo commercial but edited it to add a moment for a proposal in the end. The video went viral and gained millions of views.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



hellomag / 🏆 24. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

General Hospital's David Lautman goes viral with epic proposal videoGeneral Hospital star David Lautman has just set the bar even higher for unique proposals, with a video of his proposal to Megan Li Wang going viral.

Source: DailyMailCeleb - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

General Hospital's David Lautman goes viral with epic proposal videoGeneral Hospital star David Lautman has just set the bar even higher for unique proposals, with a video of his proposal to Megan Li Wang going viral.

Source: DailyMailCeleb - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

General Hospital's David Lautman goes viral with epic proposal videoGeneral Hospital star David Lautman has just set the bar even higher for unique proposals, with a video of his proposal to Megan Li Wang going viral.

Source: DailyMailCeleb - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Man Utd ‘willing to accept’ swap deal proposal in ‘major update’ on Jadon Sancho’s futureMan Utd are ready to accept a swap deal from Borussia Dortmund this summer as a report brings a 'major update' on Jadon Sancho's future.

Source: F365 - 🏆 5. / 97 Read more »

Man Utd vs Liverpool epic left Ryan Stevenson concerned for Scottish footballThe former Hearts star tells us about his dream trip to Old Trafford with his son at the weekend but it ha left him fearing for our game.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

New footage shows Pep Guardiola furiously grilling Man City stars before epic comeback against Tottenham...talkSPORT host Jeff Stelling says Arsenal 'weren't brave enough' in their Premier League title clash against Manchester City, and also labelled the 0-0 draw as one of the worst of the 2023/24 season despite the hype and excitement in the build-up during the international break.

Source: talkSPORT - 🏆 91. / 53 Read more »