Man's ear bitten off in nightclub attack

A man's ear was bitten off during an attack at the Popworld nightclub in Nottingham . The "unpleasant and unprovoked" incident happened at around 10.15pm on Saturday, March 9, at the city centre venue in The Poultry. The victim was left in pain and bleeding following the assault. Nottingham shire Police have since released an image of a man that they believe could have important information regarding what happened.

Police Constable Ashley Clare, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "This was an unpleasant and unprovoked attack on a victim who was on a night out. We are determined to track down the person responsible and believe the man pictured could help with our investigation. If you know him please get in touch with police. Likewise, if you were at the venue that night and have any information about what happened, please contact an officer." Anyone with any information should call the police on 101, quoting incident number 24000158714. Alternatively, Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111

