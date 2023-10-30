Man's body found in Renfrew as police lock down area amid suspicious death probe

A man was found dead on a Renfrew street this morning. Police have launched an investigation after discovering the individual on Renfield Street around 3am.

Officers were responding to reports of an injured male but the 52-year-old was sadly pronounced dead at the scene when the emergency services arrived. Police say they are treating the death as “suspicious” and that enquiries are ongoing. The area was taped off this morning with forensics officers among those investigating the circumstances of what exactly happened.

A Police Scotland spokesperson confirmed: “Around 3am on Monday, October 30, we received a report of an injured man on Renfield Street, Renfrew. “Emergency services attended and the 52-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene. His death is being treated as suspicious and enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.” headtopics.com

Suspicious death in Renfrew's Renfield Street investigated by policePolice have launched an investigation into the 'suspicious' death of a man in Renfrew this morning. Read more ⮕

Horse-mounted officers to join regular officers at Villa Park fixtureThree horse-mounted officers will be present at the fixture against Luton at Villa Park, marking the second time in 20 years that horses have been used. The positive response from fans has led to plans of using horses more throughout the season. Read more ⮕

Police Launch Probe into 'Suspicious' Death on Renfrew StreetA police investigation has been initiated following the suspicious death of a man on Renfrew Street. Emergency services were called to the scene after reports of an injured man, who was later pronounced dead. The death is being treated as suspicious and enquiries are ongoing. Read more ⮕

Man Attacks Police Officers with Baton in GlasgowJohn Wardrope, 42, assaulted constable Scott Lisett and colleague David Houston at a property in Glasgow's Easterhouse. Wardrope grabbed Lisett's baton and threatened to kill him. He was arrested and claimed to be under the influence of heroin. Read more ⮕

Newtownhamilton: Man charged as officers injured in car rammingA 21-year-old is to appear in court on charges relating to the alleged incident in County Armagh. Read more ⮕

Man arrested to 'prevent breach of peace' at Palestine demonstration in BuryOfficers led the man away from the vigil in Whitehead Gardens yesterday Read more ⮕