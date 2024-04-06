Man Runs Daily Marathons to Raise Money for Samaritans

James Cooper is running a marathon every single day in 2024 to raise money for Samaritans . He started preparing for this challenge since November 2014 when he fell into a deep depression. Cooper hopes to raise awareness about mental health and support those in need.

