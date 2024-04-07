Man Running Length of Africa to Cross Finish Line in Tunisia

A man who has been running the length of Africa in a mammoth challenge which has seen him take more than 19 million steps in 16 countries is set to cross the finish line in Tunisia on Sunday. Russ Cook, from Worthing, West Sussex, has faced visa complications, health scares and an armed robbery in his bid to become the first person to run the length of the continent.

Mr Cook, nicknamed Hardest Geezer, set off from South Africa’s most southerly point on April 22 2023 and is set to finish at Tunisia’s most northerly point on April 7, running the distance of around 376 marathons. Russ Cook set off from South Africa’s most southerly point on April 22, 2023, and is set to cross the finish line in Tunisia on SundayThroughout the venture, called Project Africa, the 27-year-old endurance athlete has raised more than £550,000 for the Running Charity and Sandblast. For the final day of his 15,000km challenge, Mr Cook has invited his supporters to take on the last marathon with hi

