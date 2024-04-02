Man Rescued After Falling 120 Feet Down Cliff

A man was rescued after falling 120 feet down a cliff on Sunday, clinging for dear life. In a Facebook post, Sonoma County Sheriff's confirmed that the Southern Marine Fire Department and Sonoma County Sheriff's Office lifted the hiker off a cliff near the Battery Alexander trail in the Marin Headlands. 'The subject was approximately 50-60 feet down from the trail and was clinging to the gravel rock face,' the post read.

'Henry-1 arrived and observed the subject through the helicopter's thermal imaging camera. 'Henry-1 landed nearby and the helicopter was configured for a long line rescue. The Tactical Flight Officer (TFO) was flown to the victim and placed him into a rescue device. 'The victim and TFO were flown to the top of the cliff where the victim was delivered to fire personnel for medical evaluatio

