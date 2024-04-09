Man released on bail after torso found in nature reserve

A man arrested on suspicion of murder after a torso was found in a nature reserve has been released on bail. Divers and search dogs have been deployed in Kersal Wetlands, Salford, after the discovery of the body part wrapped in plastic last Thursday, a spokesman for Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said. The force said a 20-year-old man arrested on Saturday had been released on bail pending further inquiries.
Detective Chief Inspector Andy Naismith of GMP’s Major Incident Team, said: “This is a distressing case, and we understand that the news last Thursday quite rightly caused shockwaves for the people of Salford and further afield in Greater Manchester. “At the forefront of our thoughts is our victim. A life has been lost and our job is to investigate this thoroughly in order to find out answers for a family that will one day suffer the loss of their loved one. “I want people to be reassured with our large and visible presence in the local area. We continue to search the area thoroughly by utilising specialist departments to increase our capabilities in order to ensure a wide and thorough search of the area
