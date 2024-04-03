Man racially abused and threatened with stabbing in Nottingham park

A Nottingham man says he was left "stunned" after he was racially abused and threatened with being stabbed by another man in a popular Nottingham park. Phil Storer, 61 and from Mapperley, was in Woodthorpe Grange Park when he noticed a woman being threatened and abused. He and another man went to confront the abuser who then started racially abusing them and spat on them. Phil, who is white, was then told by the abuser that he'd wait for him in an alleyway.

The 61-year-old was then abused again on a narrow alleyway near Woodthorpe Grange, where he was pushed and threatened with stabbing. Phil says the incident has caused him a lot of stress and that he has had to alter his movements while walking his dogs

