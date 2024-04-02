Man Prosecuted for Owning Unregistered XL Bully in the UK

A 40-year-old man has become the first person in the UK to be prosecuted for owning an unregistered XL Bully after he told officers his pet "would attack anyone who approached it". Officers came across Sully by chance when visiting Patrick McKeown for a different matter.The dog's owner had warned officers that the XL Bully-type dog would attack anyone who went near it, which led police to get a warrant and seize the animal.

McKeown admitted to one count of possessing or having a fighting dog, contrary to the Dangerous Dogs Act.He has been given a one-year community order, requiring him to complete 100 hours of unpaid work. The former builder was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £114 surcharg

