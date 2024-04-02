Man points gun at staff during robbery in East Belfast

A man pointed a gun at staff at a shop in East Belfast during a "frightening" robbery, police have said. Officers are appealing for information and witnesses following the robbery at a business on Orangefield Lane shortly after 7am on Tuesday, April 2. A man entered the shop and "demanded cash from staff" before pointing the gun at them and making off with cash, cigarettes and vapes. It is believed the suspect made off on foot in the direction of North Road.

Staff members were "shaken" but otherwise uninjured by the ordeal. The suspect is described as approximately 6ft tall and aged 25-30 years old. Detective Sergeant Alexander said: “Police received a report that a man armed with a gun had entered the business on Orangefield Lane shortly after 7.00am and demanded cash from staff

