A 53-year-old man has pleaded guilty to murdering his father. Peter McGarry admitted killing his father Malcolm when he appeared at Nottingham Crown Court on Thursday, April 4. James Horne KC, defending, said his client has no recollection of what he did as he had been drinking alcohol and had taken cocaine and instead thought the person he attacked and killed was “an intruder”. Judge Stuart Rafferty adjourned the sentencing hearing until a date to be fixed in June.

Remanding the defendant into custody, he said: “Peter McGarry, you have pleaded guilty to the most serious offence that can be committed - namely murder. Do you feel safe in Nottingham city centre? Let us know here “There is only one sentence and that is life imprisonment and that is the sentence you will receive. But the court has to consider the minimum term you must serve before you are eligible to apply for parol

Murder Guilty Plea Father Alcohol Drugs

