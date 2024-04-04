Man pleads guilty to attempted murder in Aberfan

Daniel Popescu , of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to attempted murder following the attack in Aberfan , Merthyr Tydfil , on December 5, 2023. The village of Aberfan was brought to a standstill due to the incident, with emergency services called to the scene around 9.10am and schools going into lockdown as armed police searched for the knifeman. The woman suffered at least five stab wounds during the assault, and was under police guard while receiving treatment in hospital.

She was discharged in the days after the attack. Popescu appeared in Cardiff Crown Court on Thursday, 4 April, where he also admitted a stalking offence. The court heard that between October 25, 2023, and December 6, 2023, the defendant followed the woman, called her from withheld numbers, filmed her and placed the footage on TikTok, and sat outside her home. The defendant denied a further charge of intimidation of a witnes

Daniel Popescu Attempted Murder Aberfan Merthyr Tydfil Assault Stabbing Stalking Intimidation

