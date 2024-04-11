Man ordered to pay compensation after fracturing stranger's skull following Old Firm clash

A thug who left a stranger with a fractured skull as violence flared following an Old Firm clash has been ordered to pay his victim £2,500. Zach Edgar, 24, lashed out at Ian Jackson, 59, outside a pub in Larkhall, Lanarkshire. The Central Bar had been packed with fans watching Rangers lose 4-0 to their arch-rivals at Celtic Park in the Scottish Premiership. Jackson remained in the pub after the game while Edgar arrived later before leaving amid claims his friend had been assaulted.

A group of furious women confronted him outside the bar which caused Jackson to walk towards them. CCTV footage showed Edgar then strike him with one punch which knocked him to the ground unconscious in September 2022. Jackson was taken to University Hospital Wishaw where medics discovered a fracture to his skull and blood between the brain and skull. Edgar, of Larkhall, appeared at Hamilton Sheriff Court and admitted the assault to severe injury, permanent impairment and to the danger of life. Sheriff Liam Murphy spared Edgar jail and ordered him to carry out 300 hours of unpaid work as well as pay compensation

