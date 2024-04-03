Man named Dylan Clack dies in Edinburgh car crash

A man named Dylan Clack, also known as Dizzy, died in a tragic car crash in Edinburgh. The 29-year-old was driving a silver VW Tiguan when it crashed into a wall on Corstorphine Road. A 17-year-old passenger was injured and is currently in serious but stable condition.

Dylan's family described him as a beloved son, brother, father, grandson, uncle, nephew, cousin, and friend, and he will be greatly missed. The police are still investigating the cause of the accident.

