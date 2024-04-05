Man murders wife and disposes of her body, court hears

A man murdered his wife before cutting up her body and paying a friend £50 to help dispose of her remains, a court has heard. Nicholas Metson, now 28, stabbed 26-year-old Holly Bramley to death at their flat in Shuttleworth House, Lincoln, in March last year. Some of her body parts have yet to be found, Lincoln Crown Court heard. The court was told police were called to the couple's flat on 24 March last year after concerns were raised for Ms Bramley's safety.

Officers visited the following day but got no response on the first two occasions they knocked at the door. When Metson answered after their third attempt, he claimed not to know where his wife was and said she had suffered mental health problems, self-harmed and subjected him to domestic abuse. Prosecutor Gordon Aspden said when officers returned the items had been moved. 'At one point Mr Metson joked she might be hiding under the bed.

Murder Wife Body Court Remains Flat Safety Police

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



itvnews / 🏆 69. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Man left grandkids with £50 of £500,000 fortune because they didn't visit enoughFrederick Ward Snr sparked a family feud after he left almost all of his £500,000 fortune to two of his children - and just £50 each to five grandchildren.

Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »

Liverpool vs Man City betting offer: Get £50 in free bets for Premier LeagueLiverpool and Manchester City lock horns in a Premier League blockbuster on Sunday and bookies CopyBet are offering new customers £50 in free bets for the Anfield clash

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

European Holidays from just £50* for the whole familyWhat better way to start the year than by booking a brilliant European getaway from just £50* for the whole family?

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Cheltenham Festival offer: Bet £10 get £50 in bonuses on Betfred...

Source: talkSPORT - 🏆 91. / 53 Read more »

Family fight erupts in street after sisters inherit £50 from grandad's fortuneThe raging five siblings contested the will in the High Court this year and lost which led to the public debacle.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

'I did my big shop at Britain's poshest supermarket for just £50'It's always been known as the 'poshest' and most expensive supermarket in the UK - but 'new lower prices' are tempting more shoppers in

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »