Man murders wife and disposes of her body, court hears

A man murdered his wife before cutting up her body and paying a friend £50 to help dispose of her remains, a court has heard. Nicholas Metson, now 28, stabbed 26-year-old Holly Bramley to death at their flat in Shuttleworth House, Lincoln, in March last year. Some of her body parts have yet to be found, Lincoln Crown Court heard. The court was told police were called to the couple's flat on 24 March last year after concerns were raised for Ms Bramley's safety.
Officers visited the following day but got no response on the first two occasions they knocked at the door. When Metson answered after their third attempt, he claimed not to know where his wife was and said she had suffered mental health problems, self-harmed and subjected him to domestic abuse. Prosecutor Gordon Aspden said when officers returned the items had been moved. 'At one point Mr Metson joked she might be hiding under the bed.
