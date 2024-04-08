Man living in unusual homes faces downsides of being a guardian

A man pays as little as £200 a month to live in some of the UK's most unusual homes - including old banks and office buildings. However, being a guardian comes with downsides. Guardians have to sign a licence to occupy a room or a space within a property, but they don't always get access to the whole building. The agreement also doesn't have the same regulations as renters' contracts, allowing guardianship companies to raise the rent as much and as many times as they want.

This lack of security worsens everything else in life. The man once lived in an office building where the rent was raised from £200 three times in one year. Despite the property falling apart, he feels he has no choice but to stay until he's told to move along

Man Unusual Homes Guardian Downsides Access Rent Property Falling Apart

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



TheSun / 🏆 64. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Dog owner fined just £200 for his mastiff mauling a manThair Iqbal, 54, left his Presa Canario mastiff in his garden when it savaged a dog walker walking past his home in Sheffield, South Yorkshire.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

Dog owner fined just £200 for his mastiff mauling a manThair Iqbal, 54, left his Presa Canario mastiff in his garden when it savaged a dog walker walking past his home in Sheffield, South Yorkshire.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

Dog owner fined just £200 for his mastiff mauling a manThair Iqbal, 54, left his Presa Canario mastiff in his garden when it savaged a dog walker walking past his home in Sheffield, South Yorkshire.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

Low-income families could get £200 to help with rising cost of livingFamilies could get cash payments of £200 or more through the Household Support Fund amid the cost of living crisis

Source: Netmums - 🏆 42. / 63 Read more »

Full list of banks offering up to £200 cash for switching and other perksThere are four high street bank offering free cash and other bonuses to people who use the service, including HSBC and NatWest

Source: LiveLancs - 🏆 10. / 87 Read more »

Full list of high street banks offering up to £200 cash and other perksBanks are offering a wide range of perks and bonuses for people opening new accounts

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »