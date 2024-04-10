Man left with brain injuries after being punched by best friend over game of pool

A Nottinghamshire man was left with serious brain injuries after being punched by his best friend following an argument over a game of pool. Gavin Sunderland struck Josh Isles, who he also employed for his kitchen fitting business, outside the Half Moon pub in Hucknall in March last year after the pair had been shoving each other. Mr Isles' head hit the curb, knocking him unconscious and leaving him with a broken nose and bruising and a bleed to the brain.

A court heard the assault had given him 'sleepless nights' and changed his character. Sunderland, of Friars Close, Selston, was spared jail when appearing at Nottingham Crown Court on Wednesday, April 10. The 29-year-old had shown remorse for what was a 'one-off, out of character' offence, the court was told

Brain Injuries Punched Best Friend Argument Pool Assault

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



nottslive / 🏆 96. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Young Nottinghamshire Man Dies in A1 IncidentThe parents of a young man who died on the A1 near Newark express their sorrow as his 'demons overtook his dreams of achievement'. Redford Adams-Oakley, known as Red, was a talented rugby player and had battled alcohol misuse and mental health problems. He died from head injuries after being struck by a vehicle on a slip road of the A1.

Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »

£10,000 reward offered for information on wanted man in NottinghamshireA £10,000 reward is being offered for information on the whereabouts of a man wanted by police over a string of 'violent burglaries' in Nottinghamshire. Martin McDonagh is wanted by Nottinghamshire Police and is known to visit the Radford area of the city. Crimestoppers is offering the reward for information it 'exclusively receives that leads to the arrest of McDonagh'.

Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »

Nottinghamshire man admits offences under Counter-Terrorism ActAdeel Ulhaq will be sentenced next month

Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »

Cordon at house fire as investigation begins into man's deathNottinghamshire Fire and Rescue confirmed a man died after a fire in Courtenay Gardens

Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »

Ex-Leeds United man's 'real setback' reaction as he makes Sunderland Elland Road tipLeeds United return to action this evening as they take on Sunderland at Elland Road

Source: LeedsNews - 🏆 48. / 63 Read more »

Search for Missing Man in SunderlandThree RNLI lifeboats, a patrol boat, and a coastguard helicopter were involved in a search for a missing man who entered the water near Sunderland University accommodation. Despite difficult conditions, the search was called off after four hours and the man remains missing. Another man who attempted to rescue him was taken to the hospital.

Source: itvnews - 🏆 69. / 61 Read more »