Man Left Disabled After Forklift Accident Struggles to Make Friends

A man who was left disabled after being cut in half by a forklift has admitted he is struggling to make friends. Loren Schauers was at work in 2019 when the forklift he was driving fell off a bridge and landed on him. He lost his legs and part of his right arm in the tragic accident. He was rushed to hospital and underwent hemicorporectomy surgery - an amputation from the waist down.

Despite the odds, he battled back from his injuries determined not to let his disabilities hold him back, the Mirror reports. Loren and his wife Sabia regularly share updates about their daily life on their social media accounts. The couple don't hold back about difficult topics that many find uncomfortable - and in a recent post, Loren openly discussed his recent struggle to make friends. He said: "Am I the only one who finds it difficult to make friends? "I'm never really busy doing anything, just don't know who to hit up and let into my life.

