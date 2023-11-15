Man jailed for witness intimidation and criminal damage

Jordan Bourne, 24, warned he would 'slice up' the two close family members if they didn't withdraw charges after damage was caused to his granddad's flat. Bourne, of Geneva Road, Fulwood, appeared in the city's Crown Court after pleading guilty to two charges of witness intimidation, one of criminal damage and one of possessing an offensive weapon - a knuckleduster. Three daggers also found at his home will be destroyed after he volunteered to hand them over to police.

Jailing him for a total of 28 months Judge Graham Knowles told Bourne: 'These were dreadful, dreadful offences - not only because of (the effect they had on) the people, but you were trying to derail the course of justice and no judge can tolerate that. A prison sentence must follow for that kind of offending.' 'I'll slit your throat and kill anyone who gets in my way' Lawyer David Clarke, prosecuting, told the court that damage was done to the flat of his grandfather Brian Lamont where Bourne had been staying. It followed earlier damage which was alleged to have been done by a female frien

