Man jailed for stabbing stranger to death in Lanark

A man has been jailed for stabbing a stranger to death in a " reckless attack " in Lanark . Peter Kirkwood was found seriously injured near Mousebank Road in the South Lanark shire town on July 16, 2022. Emergency crews raced to the incident, however the 24-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene. Kevin Geoghegan was later arrested in connection with his death following a search warrant at a property on Melvinhall Road the following month.
Geoghegan was jailed for a minimum of 18 years after being found guilty of Peter's murder at the High Court in Glasgow on Friday, April 5. Detective Inspector Campbell Jackson said: “Peter was stabbed in a reckless attack by a stranger. I hope today’s sentencing will bring justice for Peter's family and friends and our thoughts remain with them as they adapt to life after his tragic deat
