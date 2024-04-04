Man jailed for stabbing sister's ex-partner to death

A man who stabbed his sister's ex-partner to death has told his victim's grieving family that he 'didn't deserve to die.' Liam Fosbrook was jailed for manslaughter on April 3 following an incident when he knifed Dylan Towers 'at least three times' after he arrived uninvited at the home of his sister Tara in December 2021. The court heard that Tara and Mr Towers had been in a relationship but it had broken down and he continued to 'harass and pester her.

' Two court orders had been made banning him from contacting her which Mr Towers had repeatedly flouted with the situation causing distress for Fosbrook's sister, including her children being removed from her care by social services reports MEN. Due to concerns she was 'suicidal' and 'may try to harm herself,' Fosbrook was asked to stay at his sister's new address on Foliage Crescent in Brinnington and was taken there by polic

