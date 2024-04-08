Man jailed for stabbing incident in Mansfield

A violent Mansfield man who stabbed a man in the leg after 'storming' into his flat has been jailed. Scott Tilley pushed the victim onto his bed before stabbing him in the leg with a steak knife during the attack. The victim needed hospital treatment for a wound to his thigh following the incident on Gladstone Street, Mansfield , on August 5, 2023. Tilley, 33, was quickly identified as a suspect by officers and confirmed as the attacker after analysis of CCTV coverage by detectives.

Tilley, of Gladstone Street, pleaded guilty to committing grievous bodily harm without intent. He was jailed for 21 months when he appeared at Nottingham Crown Court for sentencing on Friday, April 5. Get the latest news straight to your phone by joining us on WhatsApp Investigator Nicola Wiley, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: 'Thankfully, the victim was not seriously injured during this incident but that is no thanks to Tilley. Whenever anyone produces a knife during an altercation there is potential for that incident to escalate and for someone to end up in hospital or worse. Knife crime like this will always be investigated thoroughly and every effort will be made to bring offenders to justice.' To try and make things a little easier, we have now launched a new WhatsApp community to bring you the latest news and headlines straight to your phone. We'll be bringing you all the headlines from across Nottinghamshire directly to WhatsApp - and you will get the breaking news first

Mansfield Stabbing Jailed Assault Knife Crime

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



nottslive / 🏆 96. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Everything You Need To Know About Lily GladstoneEverything you need to know about actor Lily Gladstone, including their famous family. Read more on Grazia.

Source: GraziaUK - 🏆 15. / 78 Read more »

Oscars 2024: Best Actress nominee Lily Gladstone looks sensational in strapless midnight blue gown...Lily Gladstone looks simply sensational in her glamorous strapless midnight blue gown as she stuns on the star-studded red carpet attending the 2024 Academy Awards being held in Los Angeles, CA.

Source: DailyMailCeleb - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

How Lily Gladstone’s Red-Carpet Look For The Oscars 2024 Pays Tribute To Indigenous DesignGucci collaborated with Indigenous artist Joe Big Mountain on a custom gown for Lily Gladstone to wear to the Oscars 2024.

Source: BritishVogue - 🏆 14. / 80 Read more »

Oscars 2024: Best Actress nominee Lily Gladstone looks sensational in strapless midnight blue gown...Best Actress nominee Lily Gladstone looked sensational as she a rrived at the 2024 Oscars on Sunday.

Source: DailyMailCeleb - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Oscars 2024: Best Actress nominee Lily Gladstone looks sensational in strapless midnight blue gown...Best Actress nominee Lily Gladstone looked sensational as she a rrived at the 2024 Oscars on Sunday.

Source: DailyMailCeleb - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Lily Gladstone, Alessandra Ambrosio and Olivia Munn look sophisticated chic as they lead the glamour...Lily Gladstone and Martin Scorsese led the stars at the Giorgio Armani Pre-Oscars Party in Los Angeles on Saturday.

Source: DailyMailCeleb - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »