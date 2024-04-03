Man jailed for operating drug "mobile shop" in shopping centre car park

A MAN has been jailed for operating a drug "mobile shop" in a shopping centre car park in broad daylight. Christopher Keir, 33, appeared from custody at Dumbarton Sheriff Court having admitted to being concerned in the supply of both cocaine and heroin. The resident of Ledmore Drive, Drumchapel, was seen around 10.35am in a vehicle at St James Retail Park in Dumbarton. He was in the front passenger seat, the fiscal depute told the court, and officers detected a strong smell of cannabis.

Keir was searched and found to have 12 wraps of cocaine and eight wraps of heroin in his left hoodie pocket. His gloves were folded into each other and there were another 30 wraps of heroin and 19 of cocaine inside.Sheriff William Gallacher said it was a"mobile shop" and that Keir admitted to social workers to driving around, offering class A drugs in the town.The defence solicitor accepted:"He has gone further than that in the repor

