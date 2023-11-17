Man jailed for life for murdering schoolteacher Ashling Murphy

The 'monster' who murdered schoolteacher Ashling Murphy has today been jailed for life after he was found guilty of stabbing her to death in Ireland last year. Ms Murphy, 23, was repeatedly stabbed by 33-year-old Jozef Puska as she went jogging on a canal path in the County Offaly town of Tullamore on the afternoon of January 12, 2022. Puska, a married father of five who came to Ireland from Slovakia in 2015, had pleaded not guilty to her murder.

But a jury of nine men and three women quickly reached a unanimous guilty verdict at the Central Criminal Court in Dublin last week. During today's sentencing hearing, her devastated boyfriend of six years, Ryan Casey, turned to Puska as he said: 'Because of you, I will never get to marry my soulmate'. Mr Casey said Puska 'smirked and smiled' during a harrowing three week trial, adding: 'You showed no remorse which sums up the kind of person you are, the epitome of evil

