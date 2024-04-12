Man jailed for life for fatal knife attack outside nightclub

A man who murdered one man and injured four other people with a knife outside a nightclub in Cornwall has been jailed for life and ordered to serve a minimum of 28 years in prison. Jake Hill, 25, stabbed five people in around 20 seconds outside the Eclipse venue in Bodmin with a serrated hunting knife that he had hidden in a nearby hedge. Michael Riddiough-Allen, 32, who was the fifth person to be stabbed, suffered a fatal wound to his abdomen and died at the scene.
Mrs Justice Cutts told Hill that the death of Mr Riddiough-Allen and the injuries caused to four others in the early hours of 30 April last year were due to Hill’s decision to carry a knife that night. She paid tribute to Mr Riddiough-Allen, who had intervened to prevent Hill from injuring others, as a “man of exceptional qualities”. On sentencing, Her Honour Mrs Justice Cutts rejected Jake Hill’s reasons for carrying the knife, saying that ‘experience shows that those who carry them are quick to use them’, but that there is ‘no justifications for carrying a weapon in a public place’. Hill, she said, showed not ‘one shred of remorse’ and that during his evidence she ‘detected absolutely no regret’
Knife Attack Nightclub Cornwall Murder Prison Sentence
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
